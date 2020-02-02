Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth leading scorer signs new three-and-a-half year deal

From the section

Ronan Curtis has scored 10 goals in his past 16 games for Portsmouth, who are sixth in League One

Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to remain at Fratton Park until 2023.

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, is Pompey's top scorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.

Curtis has made 81 appearances since joining from Irish top-flight side Derry in 2018, scoring 25 times.

"He's made such a big impression in his first season and a half at Pompey since arriving here from Ireland," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.