Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Jamie Gillan

Steven Thompson ended the last round against former Ryder Cup golfer Stephen Gallacher with a draw, with both scoring 20 points each.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on American football punter Jamie Gillan, who plays for Cleveland Browns.

Scottish Premiership - week 25 Thommo Jamie Gillan Aberdeen v St Johnstone 2-1 0-4 Hearts v Kilmarnock 2-0 0-2 Motherwell v Celtic 0-2 0-3 Rangers v Hibernian 3-1 3-0 Ross County v Livingston 1-2 1-0 St Mirren v Hamilton Academical 2-1 4-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Wednesday 19:45 GMT

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-4

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-3

Rangers v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 3-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 40 Rory Lawson 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 10 Thommo 540 Guests 390