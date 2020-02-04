Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Jamie Gillan
Steven Thompson ended the last round against former Ryder Cup golfer Stephen Gallacher with a draw, with both scoring 20 points each.
This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on American football punter Jamie Gillan, who plays for Cleveland Browns.
|Scottish Premiership - week 25
|Thommo
|Jamie Gillan
|Aberdeen v St Johnstone
|2-1
|0-4
|Hearts v Kilmarnock
|2-0
|0-2
|Motherwell v Celtic
|0-2
|0-3
|Rangers v Hibernian
|3-1
|3-0
|Ross County v Livingston
|1-2
|1-0
|St Mirren v Hamilton Academical
|2-1
|4-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All games Wednesday 19:45 GMT
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 10
|Thommo
|540
|Guests
|390
|Thommo v Guests
|P11
|W5
|D3
|L3