Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Jamie Gillan

Steven Thompson graphic

Steven Thompson ended the last round against former Ryder Cup golfer Stephen Gallacher with a draw, with both scoring 20 points each.

This week, the Sportscene pundit takes on American football punter Jamie Gillan, who plays for Cleveland Browns.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Jamie Gillan
Scottish Premiership - week 25
ThommoJamie Gillan
Aberdeen v St Johnstone2-10-4
Hearts v Kilmarnock2-00-2
Motherwell v Celtic0-20-3
Rangers v Hibernian3-13-0
Ross County v Livingston1-21-0
St Mirren v Hamilton Academical2-14-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Wednesday 19:45 GMT

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-4

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Celtic

Motherwell v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 0-3

Rangers v Hibernian

Rangers v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 3-0

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

St Mirren v Hamilton

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Jamie Gillan's prediction: 3-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
40Rory Lawson
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 10
Thommo540
Guests390
Thommo v Guests
P11W5D3L3

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport