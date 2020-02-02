Italian Serie A
Juventus3Fiorentina0

Juventus 3-0 Fiorentina: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to reach 50 Juventus goals

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in 33 appearances for club and country this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his tally to 10 goals in his last six games as Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0.

The hosts were first awarded a spot kick for handball in the first half and Ronaldo swept home the penalty.

Rodrigo Bentancur was fouled inside the box towards the end of the second half and Ronaldo again converted.

Matthijs de Ligt then headed in a third in injury time.

Ronaldo has now scored in nine successive Serie A games for Juventus, becoming the first player to do so since David Trezeguet in December 2005.

He has also scored 50 goals in just 70 appearances since joining the Italian giants in 2018.

The win strengthens Juventus' place at the top of the table, with 54 points from 22 games - six clear of Inter Milan.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19BonucciBooked at 35mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Pjanic
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forMatuidiat 88'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 83'minutes
  • 21HiguaínSubstituted forDybalaat 67'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 14Matuidi
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 41Coccolo
  • 77Buffon

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 17CeccheriniBooked at 80mins
  • 20PezzellaBooked at 39mins
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 21LirolaSubstituted forAgudeloat 89'minutes
  • 24Benassi
  • 78Pulgar
  • 18GhezzalBooked at 50minsSubstituted forVlahovicat 60'minutes
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 63CutroneSubstituted forSottilat 73'minutes
  • 25ChiesaBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 5Badelj
  • 11Sottil
  • 19Agudelo
  • 23Venuti
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 32Dalle Mura
  • 33Brancolini
  • 93Terzic
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Fiorentina 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Fiorentina 0.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Bentancur is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Fiorentina 0. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Dalbert.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by Dalbert (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Kevin Agudelo replaces Pol Lirola.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Benassi.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Douglas Costa.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Fiorentina 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.

VAR Decision: Penalty Juventus.

Penalty Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Riccardo Sottil replaces Patrick Cutrone.

Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Dusan Vlahovic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Benassi.

Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Bentancur is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22173243212254
2Inter Milan21146142182448
3Lazio20144247192846
4Roma22116540271339
5Atalanta21115557282938
6Cagliari228863834432
7Parma229583129232
8AC Milan219482226-431
9Bologna228683434030
10Hellas Verona208572522329
11Napoli217683029127
12Torino2183102635-927
13Sassuolo2275103637-126
14Fiorentina226792532-725
15Udinese2173111933-1424
16Sampdoria2155112033-1320
17Lecce2137112342-1916
18SPAL2143141533-1815
19Genoa2136122141-2015
20Brescia2243152041-2115
View full Italian Serie A table

