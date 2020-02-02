Italian Serie A
AC Milan1Hellas Verona1

Paolo Maldini's son Daniel makes AC Milan debut against Hellas Verona

Daniel Maldini
Daniel Maldini made his AC Milan debut in the 1-0 International Cup defeat by Bayern Munich in Kansas City last July

Daniel Maldini, son of AC Milan legend Paolo and grandson of the similarly feted Cesare, made his Serie A debut in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

Unlike his family predecessors, who were both defenders, 18-year-old Daniel is an attacking midfielder.

Cesare won four Italian titles during his time as a player, then had two spells as Milan manager.

Paolo, whose 647 games is a Serie A record, won the league seven times as well as five Champions League titles.

Another of Paolo's sons, Christian, played for Milan at youth level and is now plying his trade in the Italian lower leagues.

Davide Faraoni's opener for Verona was cancelled out by Hakan Calhanoglu at the San Siro.

Although the away side had Sofyan Amrabat sent off in the 68th minute, Milan could not force a winner, and sit eighth in Serie A, seven points behind the top four.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 77'minutes
  • 22Musacchio
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19HernándezBooked at 45mins
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forMaldiniat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 79Kessié
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 64'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 12Conti
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt
  • 94Brescianini
  • 98Maldini

Hellas Verona

  • 1SilvestriBooked at 90mins
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 24mins
  • 21Günter
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 5Faraoni
  • 34S AmrabatBooked at 68mins
  • 4Pinto Veloso
  • 88Lazovic
  • 32PessinaBooked at 86mins
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forDawidowiczat 90+4'minutes
  • 14VerreSubstituted forBoriniat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Eysseric
  • 9Stepinski
  • 10Di Carmine
  • 11Pazzini
  • 15Bocchetti
  • 16Borini
  • 22Berardi
  • 23Dimarco
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 33Empereur
  • 96Radunovic
  • 98Adjapong
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home26
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 1, Verona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 1, Verona 1.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

Booking

Marco Silvestri (Verona) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Mattia Zaccagni.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Samu Castillejo.

Booking

Fabio Borini (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Verona).

Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt missed. Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Matteo Pessina (Verona) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan).

Matteo Pessina (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miguel Veloso.

Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Paquetá (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Davide Calabria.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Marco Faraoni.

Hand ball by Rafael Leão (Milan).

Offside, Verona. Miguel Veloso tries a through ball, but Fabio Borini is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Fabio Borini replaces Valerio Verre.

Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Dismissal

Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) is shown the red card.

VAR Decision: Card upgraded Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).

Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).

