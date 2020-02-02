Italian Serie A
Udinese0Inter Milan0

Udinese v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 87De Maio
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 10de Paul
  • 38Mandragora
  • 6Fofana
  • 12Sema
  • 7Okaka
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 8Jajalo
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 18ter Avest
  • 27Perisan
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 77Zeegelaar
  • 88Andrade
  • 91Teodorczyk

Inter Milan

  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 11Moses
  • 8Vecino
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 15Young
  • 9Lukaku
  • 30Esposito

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Asamoah
  • 32Agoume
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 34Biraghi
  • 35Stankovic
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).

Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Musso.

Attempt saved. Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22173243212254
2Lazio21154252203249
3Inter Milan22147142182449
4Atalanta22116559302939
5Roma22116540271339
6Cagliari228863834432
7Parma229583129232
8AC Milan229582327-432
9Hellas Verona218672623330
10Bologna228683434030
11Napoli217683029127
12Torino2283112639-1327
13Sassuolo2275103637-126
14Fiorentina226792532-725
15Udinese2274111933-1425
16Sampdoria2155112033-1320
17Lecce2247112742-1519
18Genoa2237122343-2016
19Brescia2243152041-2115
20SPAL2243151638-2215
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories