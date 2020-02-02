Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Daniele Padelli.
Udinese v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 87De Maio
- 17Nuytinck
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 10de Paul
- 38Mandragora
- 6Fofana
- 12Sema
- 7Okaka
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 8Jajalo
- 11Souza Silva
- 18ter Avest
- 27Perisan
- 30Nestorovski
- 77Zeegelaar
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
Inter Milan
- 27Padelli
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 11Moses
- 8Vecino
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 15Young
- 9Lukaku
- 30Esposito
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 7Sánchez
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Asamoah
- 32Agoume
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 34Biraghi
- 35Stankovic
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Offside, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).
Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Musso.
Attempt saved. Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.