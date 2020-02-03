Two West Ham fans arrested for alleged homophobic gestures

West Ham let a two-goal lead slip to draw 3-3 with Brighton on Saturday

Two West Ham fans have been arrested after allegedly making homophobic gestures towards Brighton supporters.

The pair have been released by police under investigation following Saturday's 3-3 draw, watched by a crowd of nearly 60,000 at London Stadium.

Reports of homophobic abuse have been made at several clubs this season.

In December, police were contacted on social media to report chanting by West Ham away fans directed at Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday, a West Ham fan was also arrested on suspicion of assault although this is not being directly linked with the other arrests.

"Two male West Ham fans were arrested on suspicion of making homophobic gestures," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"One male (also a West Ham fan) was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

"They were taken to east London police stations where they were subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries continue."

West Ham previously said that the club "in no way condones any behaviour that falls short of the highest standards which the club sets when it comes to equality".

The club insisted they strive to create a "welcoming and inclusive environment for all supporters".

In January, one home supporter and one visiting fan were ejected from Brighton's Amex Stadium during the match against Chelsea for alleged homophobic abuse towards opposing fans.

In December, Brighton said that two visiting supporters were arrested on suspicion of homophobic abuse during the home match against Wolves.

And some Everton fans were alleged to have directed homophobic chants towards Chelsea fans during a 3-1 win at Goodison Park in December.

Millwall's match against Reading in the Championship in January was halted briefly by the referee after reports of homophobic chanting.

However, Millwall said a "thorough and exhaustive" investigation had produced no evidence to support the claims and the club was "outraged" by some media coverage which they believed implied guilt.