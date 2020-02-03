Birmingham City v Coventry City

From the section

Highlights: Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City

Birmingham City will be without loanee Scott Hogan for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Coventry City.

The Aston Villa striker is ineligible because he was not signed in time for the original tie that finished 0-0.

Birmingham are also expected to be without midfielders Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti through injury.

Coventry have no fresh injury concerns from the original game and their 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The game sees landlords Birmingham host their tenants, with Coventry ground sharing at St Andrew's this season.

The winners will travel to Leicester City in the fifth round.

Opposing replay records - the stats