Derby County v Northampton Town

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County highlights

Derby County's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Northampton Town is a "big game" for the club, manager Phillip Cocu says.

The winners will host 12-time FA Cup holders Manchester United in the next round in early March.

There was only one shot on target in the original tie, which finished 0-0.

Cocu said: "Tuesday is a big game. We have to be performing with the same level and desire as we did on Friday night [in the 4-0 win] against Stoke."

He added: "It will be a difficult game for us so we have to approach it with the right mentality to try to get through to the next round."

Northampton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, are expected to take more than 4,000 fans to Pride Park.

Derby are expected to be without centre back Krystian Bielik, midfielder George Evans and long-term absentee Ikechi Anya.

For Northampton, despite being ahead of schedule in their recovery, striker Harry Smith and midfielder Shaun McWilliams are still a while from fitness.

Going all the way? - the stats