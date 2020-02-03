Scottish Gossip: Morelos reveals racist abuse, Lennon on Griffiths and Hibs target Europe

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed that he has been subjected to racist abuse on and off the pitch since he arrived in Scotland. (Sky Sports)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told striker Leigh Griffiths that he has to keep his cool, after the Scotland international stood on Hamilton defender Sam Woods during his side's 4-1 victory. (The Herald)

On-loan Rangers forward Florian Kamberi has dismissed claims of him disrespecting Hibs, stating that fans of the Edinburgh club would have taken offence to him joining the Ibrox club, no matter what he said. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has forgiven teammate Sam Cosgrove for missing his side's key chance to beat Rangers in their 0-0 draw, stating that the striker deserves leeway after bailing their team out numerous times this season. (Press & Journal)

Stephane Omeonga believes the return of Marc McNulty can help drive Hibs towards a Europa League spot in the Scottish Premiership before the end of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager James McPake will monitor the free agent market to bolster his attacking options after a last-minute deal for St Mirren forward Danny Mullen broke down during the January transfer window. (Dundee Courier)

Alfredo Morelos' wife has dismissed claims that the man found lurking around her husband's car was a private investigator hired by her. (Scottish Sun)