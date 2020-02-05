Ronaldo, Neymar, Tevez & Hagi: Why 5 February is a birthday jackpot

Carlos Tevez and his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo share a birthday

If you were born on 5 February and you're not a professional footballer, you could be in the wrong job.

It just so happens this particular day is a birthday jackpot in the world of football.

There are not just a couple of big football names who share this birthday, there are actually quite a few.

We'll start with easily one of the best in the business, ever...

Cristiano Ronaldo, 35

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 35th birthday on Wednesday... just days after scoring his 50th goal in 70 appearances for Juventus.

We're used to his routine brilliance but his CV is still stunning to consider - 623 goals in 830 club appearances, plus five Champions Leagues, six league titles and captaining Portugal when they won Euro 2016. And that's just some of his achievements.

And there's no sign of any slowing down.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 164 Portugal caps and 99 international goals

From one birthday boy to another who's arguably almost as famous...

Neymar, 28 - aka the most expensive player of all time (222m euros)

You might have seen in the news that Neymar has already celebrated his birthday.

The Paris St-Germain striker hosted a lavish white-themed party at Parisian nightclub Yoyo, on Sunday, with a host of celebrities and fellow players including Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Angel di Maria, and Memphis Depay among those on the guestlist.

A day later it was announced he would miss PSG's match with Nantes because of a rib injury.

Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel branded Neymar's birthday party "a distraction"

From one South American forward to another...

Carlos Tevez, 36

Boca Juniors and Argentina striker Carlos Tevez is 36 on Wednesday.

Once part of the 'golden triangle of attacking talent' at Old Trafford alongside Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, he became the 'Welcome to Manchester' poster boy (literally) for Manchester City just two years later.

Wonder if he'll be getting a birthday card from both sides of Manchester this year?

Tevez played for seven years in the Premier League

Gheorghe Hagi, 55

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Steaua Bucharest playmaker Gheorghe Hagi is widely regarded as Romania's greatest ever player.

With 124 appearances for his country between 1983 and 2000, some might argue he deserves a national holiday in his honour.

Now owner and manager of Romanian club Viitorul Constanta, he'll always be remembered for a stunning strike for his country in their 3-1 win over Colombia at USA '94.

He might be visiting Britain this year, as his son Ianis has just joined Rangers on loan from Genk.

Gheorghe Hagi is the owner and manager of Romanian club Viitorul Constanta

From Romania, to Sheffield...

Billy Sharp, 34

The Sheffield United striker is next on the list of people who share a 5 February birthday. Yes, the list is still going.

Last week, Sharp played a role in the side's transfer announcement when the Blades confirmed the club record signing of Sander Berge from Genk.

Here he is playing a game of 'Honesty Cards' with team-mate John Fleck (and he does a good impression of another team-mate).

Billy Sharp helped Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League in 2019

And we're not finished there, it's 'Sven, Sven, Sven'....

Sven-Goran Eriksson, 72

The former England manager celebrates his 72nd birthday on 5 February.

Responsible for taking the Three Lions to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004, as well taking charge of Benfica, Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester, to name just a few, in a 43-year coaching career.

Happy birthday, boss.

Eriksson managed England from 2000 to 2006 and had David Beckham as his captain throughout that period

And even now, that's not all. Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, ex-Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst, former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes and ex-Tottenham defender Vedran Corluka all celebrate their birthdays on 5 February.

So if you're ever asked to pick a five-a-side using people who were born on your birthday, and your birthday is today, you've probably won.