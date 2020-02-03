Hearts: Daniel Stendel calls on much-improved Sean Clare to do even better

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 3-3 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel believes there is more to come from a much-improved Sean Clare.

The Tynecastle club extended their unbeaten run to five games thanks to Clare's late equaliser against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The midfielder-turned-defender has scored two goals in that period, yet Stendel believes he can do even more.

"He can bring a lot of things [to the team] that he can play in this position," said the Hearts manager.

"He is a good defender and he has good speed and dribbling and he can score a goal. That's also important. He scored a goal in the first home game this year and on Saturday.

"Its good for his confidence as his time here at Hearts has not always been easy but he has worked hard to change the view for the supporters.

"But I'm also not happy with his performance on Saturday. He scored an important goal and we are all happy about this but I think he can play better and will have to play better."

Hearts overcame an early Stevie May goal at McDiarmid Park to take a 2-1 lead before half-time.

However, the hosts fought back to turn the game in their favour with two more goals, before Clare's strike in added time.

And Stendel was not impressive with his team's ability to let the break disappear with a second-half performance he says was not good enough.

"At half-time I cannot think we cannot win this game," said the Hearts manager. "But after 93 minutes we can be happy with a point. This is disappointing.

"In Germany we say, 'we lost our head', in the second half. I said to the players its maybe the process. At the moment we are not so strong to say we can play for 90 minutes.

"It was big for us that we never gave up. We tried to take our chance and we take one point."