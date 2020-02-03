Aberdeen: Derek McInnes praises Shay Logan's approach to racist abuse

Shay Logan (right) has been with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen since 2014

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised Shay Logan for the manner in which he responded to racist abuse on social media.

The defender highlighted a message sent to him before explaining that the club the social media user supports also had black players.

Logan, 32, later received an apology from the person who had messaged him.

"I think Shay deserves a lot of credit for dealing with it the way he did," said McInnes.

"Shay has been through a lot, there is not a lot that gets to him and upsets him.

"Maybe he is more upset than he makes out, but I think the way he has dealt with it has been admirable in his case."

McInnes was made aware of the abuse aimed at Logan on Sunday night.

"What comes out of it now, when the boy then contacts Shay, after Shay has exposed him really and highlighted the racism, that it comes to light he is a 15-year-old boy," said McInnes.

"He should know better. We all know right and wrong at that age, but there has also got to be an understanding there that the boy is full of remorse, apologetic.

"He is deeply embarrassed and Shay has accepted it and I think it is a positive outcome on something that was really unsavoury and not what you want to see."