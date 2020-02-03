National League news - February 2020

Notts County have brought in Joe McDonnell (left) and allowed Ross Fitzsimons to go to Chesterfield

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from January here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

3 February

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Joe McDonnellon a deal until the end of the season following his release by EFL League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The move allows Ross Fitzsimons to go out on loan to National League rivals Chesterfield for the rest of the season.

McDonnell, 25, previously worked with Notts management duo Neal Ardley and Neil Cox for the Dons, where he spent five and a half years. He will provide cover after a thigh injury suffered by Sam Slocombe in training.

Former Crystal Palace and Bolton keeper Fitzsimons, also 25, was signed by Notts from Chelmsford in July 2017.