Irish Premiership: Reds manager McLaughlin bullish for Carrick encounter

Lloyd Anderson's shot flies into the Cliftonville net to give Carrick a 1-0 win at Taylor's Avenue a fortnight ago

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin hopes his side can get their faltering title challenge back on track against Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

The fifth-placed Reds have lost their last three league games, including a 1-0 defeat at Carrick, before beating Raithfriland 3-1 in the Irish Cup.

"We look forward to it - Saturday's cup win is just what we needed after a few iffy results," said McLaughlin.

"It's one we feel we can win but need to play really well and work hard."

Despite falling from first to fifth, the north Belfast side are just six points off the pace and with a game in hand on pacesetters Glentoran.

Carrick will be aiming to bounce back from a 5-1 mauling at the hands of holders Crusaders in the Irish Cup sixth round at the weekend.

First appearance

Rangers lie eighth on their return to the Premiership and 12 points above the drop zone while Alex Gawne, a loan signing from Coleraine, is set to make his Carrick debut on Tuesday night.

"We just want to get back and put in decent performances - we have to be better that what we were on Saturday," said Rangers manager Niall Currie.

"It's going to be a really hard game and they are going to be well up for it.

"Alex Gawne comes straight into the squad and we are looking forward to getting him involved against Cliftonville.

Teenager Alex Gawne scored three goals for the Bannsiders this season

"Alex has got great pace and he's raw. Maybe that's exactly what we need."

Tuesday night's other games sees champions Linfield go up against a Dungannon Swift side which held them to a goalless draw at Windsor Park last month.

The Blues will go top with a victory while Dungannon have a six-point cushion to the relegation play-off spot.

"We'll go there and give it our best shot - we went down there a couple a weeks ago and got a draw but we know how difficult it will be," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

"They are among the teams going toe-to-toe for the title and we will go there with a game-plan and hope to get a positive result."