Florian Kamberi: 'More challenging' for Rangers striker to return to Hibs - Ross

Florian Kamberi made his Rangers debut in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen

Jack Ross believes it will be difficult for Florian Kamberi to win back Hibernian fans, should he return to the club after his loan spell at Rangers.

The striker, 24, moved on Friday and in an interview with RangersTV said it "was a dream" to join the Ibrox club.

Ross was surprised by the remarks, with Kamberi contracted at Hibs until 2021.

"They are unusual for a player who still has time to go at his parent club and he is only on loan," said the Easter Road head coach.

"But each and every player behaves in a different way. And each and every player chooses their own words. He has chosen his words and it's him that's delivered them. It's not like he has been misquoted.

"At the moment I can put that to the side because my focus has been on the players that are here and the ones that I get to work with and the ones I can try and get the best from.

"It's made it much more challenging [for Kamberi to return to Hibernian]. I think he has said that. I read other quotes attributed to him and I think that's fairly obvious. I think he could have chosen his words more carefully in the first instance then I think he wouldn't have put himself in a more difficult position, potentially."

Hibs visit Ibrox on Wednesday but neither Kamberi nor Greg Docherty, who is on loan at Easter Road from Rangers, will feature.