Oldham Athletic: Harry Robinson, Sonhy Sefil and Gregor Zabret leave club

From the section

Sonhy Sefil is one of three players to be heading out of Boundary Park

Harry Robinson, Sonhy Sefil and Gregor Zabret have left Oldham Athletic, the League Two club has confirmed.

Midfielder Robinson, 19, only made one substitute appearance for the Latics in January 2019.

Centre-back Sefil, 25, made four appearances before a loan spell at Northern Premier League Premier Division side Ashton United.

Zabret played two EFL Trophy games and will return to parent club Swansea after an agreement to end his loan.