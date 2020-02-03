Isaac Mbenza: Huddersfield Town winger joins Amiens on loan

Isaac Mbenza has not featured for Huddersfield since 1 October

Huddersfield Town winger Isaac Mbenza has joined French side Amiens on loan until the end of the season.

The Football Association and EFL have confirmed that the deal was completed before the window closed on Friday.

Mbeza, 23, joined Town on a permanent deal from Montpelier last summer after spending the 2018-19 season on loan with the club.

The ex-Belgium Under-21 international has played six times this season but has not featured since 1 October.

