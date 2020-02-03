Gregor Zabret: Goalkeeper leaves Swansea City after seven years

Gregor Zabret joined Swansea City when aged 17 in 2013 but failed to make the first-team breakthrough at the Liberty Stadium

Goalkeeper Gregor Zabret is a free agent after his Swansea City contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Zabret, 24, spent seven years at Swansea but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

He joined Oldham on a year-long loan in July 2019 and played in two EFL Trophy games for the Latics, but his spell at Boundary Park has also been cut short.

Ex-Slovenia Under-21 international Zabret's Swansea contract had been due to expire this summer.