Warrenpoint brawl offers chance to learn - Ballymena boss Jeffrey

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey says the brawl at Saturday's Irish Cup game with Warrenpoint provides an opportunity to learn.

Police investigations are continuing into an alleged assault at the sixth-round tie at Milltown.

The melee occurred a day after NIFL highlighted a rise in "unacceptable spectator behaviour".

"This is not simply about condemning - it's an opportunity to learn and how we go forward," said Jeffrey.

The brawl involved players, spectators and stewards at the end of Ballymena's win - Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne was involved in an altercation with fans in injury-time, which saw the fence collapse and fans spill onto the field.

The Irish FA's disciplinary committee will meet later this month to review the brawl and Ballymena are also carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Recent rise

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) released a statement last Friday noting fan behaviour and the 12 Irish Premiership clubs agreed to take measures to tackle the recent rise in alleged incidents of "unacceptable spectator behaviour".

"It was unsavoury, it was regretful and should never have happened - we're trying to attract families and there were young children there," Jeffrey told Sportsound Extra Time.

Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey has been in charge at the Showgrounds since 2016

"Abuse has been has been part and parcel of football in particular, from supporters to players in the other team.

"Maybe it's time for people to say what is acceptable and what is not acceptable because up until now abuse has been an acceptable part of what goes on on a Saturday.

"But maybe we should be beginning to say it's not acceptable anymore - just because you pay your money and come through the gate it's not acceptable to abuse the opposition.

"Players have also got to behave in such a way that doesn't incite a reaction."