Glentoran: Premiership leaders debt free as revival continues

Glentoran investor Ali Pour and chairman Stephen Henderson attend a match at the Oval

Glentoran have announced that they are now debt free less than two years after the creditor seized control of the Oval and locked the gates of the stadium.

The Glens had debts close to £2m and with the team struggling on the pitch but they now top the Premiership and are among its big spenders.

The revival was helped by a take-over last year by a consortium led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour.

He said: "It's been an pleasure to be part of Glentoran's return to the top."

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson said it is a "monumental day" for the east Belfast club.

"Today we stand on our own two feet in the external debt free daylight, having inch by inch clawed our way out of the abyss of debt over the last decade, a debt that crippled the club and threatened our very existence," he added.

Family affair

"We are humbled by the pulling together of the true Glentoran family and our investor to see us settle our debt with the final creditor.

"We didn't walk away, we took the hard decision that we had to hold on to our integrity, our pride.

Glens manager Mick McDermott is also part of the consortium along with his first-team coach Paul Millar.

"I always said that this project is about building a club, building a team and strengthening our connections with the community," said McDermott.

"I believe we are on the right path in many ways, and part of this journey is 'financial security' - to now be free of the burden of debt and charges on our stadium is a massive step for Glentoran FC."