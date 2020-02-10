Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray made over 550 appearances as a player

Blackburn Rovers will be without midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello for the visit of Hull City on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old has started Rovers' last two matches but injured a hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Hull have not won since New Year's Day amid a mounting injury crisis - they had five centre-backs out on Saturday.

Everton-loanee Matthew Pennington could return to ease concerns in that area, but captain Eric Lichaj is a doubt after being forced off at Reading.

