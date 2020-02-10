Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic

Sabri Lamouchi has won 17 of his 35 games in charge of Nottingham Forest to date

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has options to freshen up his squad for the visit of Charlton after they overcame fellow high-flyers Leeds.

Tyler Walker is one option the Frenchman can turn to from the start after he came off the bench to score in Saturday's win, while January arrival Nuno Da Costa is yet to make his debut.

Fit-again Macauley Bonne is expected to be named on Charlton's bench.

January signing Aiden McGeady is still waiting to feature for the Addicks.

The loan addition missed Saturday's defeat by Stoke because of illness.

Match facts