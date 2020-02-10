Championship
Swansea19:45QPR
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

George Byers injury
George Byers is a doubt for Cardiff after limping out of Saturday's loss to Derby County
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Swansea are waiting to see the extent of George Byers' ankle injury ahead of their Championship clash with QPR.

Byers was forced off early in Saturday's loss to Derby and could miss the match, while Bersant Celina and Mike van der Hoorn are also doubts.

Rangers have lost four of their last five Championship games and failed to score in their last two.

Boss Mark Warburton could give Spurs loanee Jack Clarke a first start to try and shake up the attack.

Match facts

  • Swansea City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against QPR (W4 D3) since a 2-1 defeat back in January 1981.
  • QPR have lost five of their last seven league matches against Swansea (W1 D1) including a 3-1 defeat earlier this season.
  • Swansea's defeat against Derby at the weekend ended a five-game unbeaten run at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship (W3 D2).
  • QPR have won just one of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (D4 L6), losing the last three in a row.
  • QPR striker Jordan Hugill has been directly involved in four goals in his two appearances against Swansea in all competitions for the Hoops (3 goals, 1 assist).

Tuesday 11th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
