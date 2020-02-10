Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers

George Byers is a doubt for Cardiff after limping out of Saturday's loss to Derby County

Swansea are waiting to see the extent of George Byers' ankle injury ahead of their Championship clash with QPR.

Byers was forced off early in Saturday's loss to Derby and could miss the match, while Bersant Celina and Mike van der Hoorn are also doubts.

Rangers have lost four of their last five Championship games and failed to score in their last two.

Boss Mark Warburton could give Spurs loanee Jack Clarke a first start to try and shake up the attack.

Match facts