Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa says Whites playing no worse than before

Leeds players look dejected
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says his side are running "even more" than before
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says his side are "not playing worse than before" despite a run of just two wins from 10 Championship matches.

In mid-December the Whites had a 10-point gap to third place and while they remain second, they are now only above the play-off places on goal difference.

On Tuesday they visit in-form Brentford, who are fifth but will move above Bielsa's side with victory.

"The players are doing the same things that they used to do," he said.

Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "Before maybe we didn't pay for the mistakes in the good moments but now we are paying higher consequences.

"We used to create chances and score those chances, and now we have those chances and we are not scoring."

Leeds, who were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will start influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips after a three-match ban but Tyler Roberts (calf) misses out.

On-loan RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin could make his first start after making his debut off the bench last time out.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson may return from a hip injury to face the club he left last summer.

Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu - both signed from Oxford last month - are once again likely to start on the bench.

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine home league matches against Leeds United (W6 D3) since losing 2-1 in August 1950.
  • Leeds have not scored more than once in any of their previous 13 league matches against Brentford, netting just eight goals (W3 D5 L5).
  • Should Leeds win at Brentford, it would be 69 years and 169 days since their last away league win there, their second biggest gap between away league wins against an opponent, with their longest standing at 74 years between wins at Millwall in 1931 and 2005.
  • Brentford are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since October - they've won their last two by an aggregate score of 8-3.
  • Leeds have lost their past six away league matches in London, including four away defeats this season alone at Charlton, Millwall, Fulham and QPR.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
