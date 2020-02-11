League One
Tranmere19:45Bristol Rovers
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham30175854302456
2Wycombe3015873935453
3Peterborough31157960372352
4Coventry281312340281251
5Portsmouth28148643291450
6Sunderland29139738261248
7Ipswich30139841301148
8Doncaster29129844281645
9Fleetwood2812974334945
10Oxford Utd28128845311444
11Burton2911993936342
12Gillingham2991373327640
13Bristol Rovers29108113341-838
14Blackpool2891093634237
15Lincoln City31114163739-237
16Shrewsbury2881192532-735
17Accrington2989123943-433
18Rochdale3096153548-1333
19MK Dons3095163241-932
20Wimbledon2977153544-928
21Tranmere2957172853-2522
22Southend2937193372-3916
23Bolton2758142357-3411
