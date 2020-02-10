Newport County v Walsall

Josh Sheehan (foot) is one of a number of fitness concerns for Newport boss Michael Flynn as his side look to bounce back from defeat to Cambridge.

Ashley Baker and George Nurse could return, but Mark O'Brien, Ryan Haynes and Matty Dolan may miss out again.

Walsall are unlikely to make many changes after they ended a three-game losing streak by beating Forest Green.

Winger Wes McDonald is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench to score the winner at the New Lawn.