League Two
Newport19:45Walsall
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Walsall

Josh Sheehan (foot) is one of a number of fitness concerns for Newport boss Michael Flynn as his side look to bounce back from defeat to Cambridge.

Ashley Baker and George Nurse could return, but Mark O'Brien, Ryan Haynes and Matty Dolan may miss out again.

Walsall are unlikely to make many changes after they ended a three-game losing streak by beating Forest Green.

Winger Wes McDonald is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench to score the winner at the New Lawn.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th February 2020

  • BradfordBradford City19:45StevenageStevenage
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • ExeterExeter City19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45Port ValePort Vale
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe19:45MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • NewportNewport County19:45WalsallWalsall
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45SwindonSwindon Town
  • SalfordSalford City19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45CambridgeCambridge United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon32186856362060
2Crewe31177757372058
3Exeter3116964233957
4Plymouth30166848331554
5Colchester321313645281752
6Northampton31157945321352
7Cheltenham301212644251948
8Bradford32121283732548
9Port Vale32121284038248
10Forest Green32129113835345
11Salford321011114141041
12Crawley32913104444040
13Newport29109102726139
14Walsall32116153244-1239
15Cambridge32108143443-938
16Scunthorpe3299144148-736
17Oldham32812123546-1136
18Grimsby30811113337-435
19Leyton Orient32811134049-935
20Carlisle31810133349-1634
21Mansfield32711144451-732
22Macclesfield31714102934-529
23Morecambe3269172954-2527
24Stevenage32313162241-1922
View full League Two table

Top Stories