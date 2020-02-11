Morecambe v Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|32
|18
|6
|8
|56
|36
|20
|60
|2
|Crewe
|31
|17
|7
|7
|57
|37
|20
|58
|3
|Exeter
|31
|16
|9
|6
|42
|33
|9
|57
|4
|Plymouth
|30
|16
|6
|8
|48
|33
|15
|54
|5
|Colchester
|32
|13
|13
|6
|45
|28
|17
|52
|6
|Northampton
|31
|15
|7
|9
|45
|32
|13
|52
|7
|Cheltenham
|30
|12
|12
|6
|44
|25
|19
|48
|8
|Bradford
|32
|12
|12
|8
|37
|32
|5
|48
|9
|Port Vale
|32
|12
|12
|8
|40
|38
|2
|48
|10
|Forest Green
|32
|12
|9
|11
|38
|35
|3
|45
|11
|Salford
|32
|10
|11
|11
|41
|41
|0
|41
|12
|Crawley
|32
|9
|13
|10
|44
|44
|0
|40
|13
|Newport
|29
|10
|9
|10
|27
|26
|1
|39
|14
|Walsall
|32
|11
|6
|15
|32
|44
|-12
|39
|15
|Cambridge
|32
|10
|8
|14
|34
|43
|-9
|38
|16
|Scunthorpe
|32
|9
|9
|14
|41
|48
|-7
|36
|17
|Oldham
|32
|8
|12
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|18
|Grimsby
|30
|8
|11
|11
|33
|37
|-4
|35
|19
|Leyton Orient
|32
|8
|11
|13
|40
|49
|-9
|35
|20
|Carlisle
|31
|8
|10
|13
|33
|49
|-16
|34
|21
|Mansfield
|32
|7
|11
|14
|44
|51
|-7
|32
|22
|Macclesfield
|31
|7
|14
|10
|29
|34
|-5
|29
|23
|Morecambe
|32
|6
|9
|17
|29
|54
|-25
|27
|24
|Stevenage
|32
|3
|13
|16
|22
|41
|-19
|22