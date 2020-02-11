Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|25
|22
|1
|2
|72
|15
|57
|67
|2
|Rangers
|24
|19
|3
|2
|59
|14
|45
|60
|3
|Motherwell
|25
|13
|2
|10
|34
|32
|2
|41
|4
|Aberdeen
|25
|10
|8
|7
|30
|28
|2
|38
|5
|Livingston
|25
|9
|7
|9
|36
|33
|3
|34
|6
|Hibernian
|25
|7
|9
|9
|34
|41
|-7
|30
|7
|Kilmarnock
|25
|8
|5
|12
|25
|32
|-7
|29
|8
|St Johnstone
|24
|6
|9
|9
|22
|42
|-20
|27
|9
|Ross County
|25
|6
|7
|12
|25
|50
|-25
|25
|10
|St Mirren
|25
|5
|7
|13
|20
|33
|-13
|22
|11
|Hamilton
|25
|4
|7
|14
|25
|45
|-20
|19
|12
|Hearts
|25
|3
|9
|13
|25
|42
|-17
|18
Gregor Townsend hit by Hurricane Finn as exiled fly-half Russell apparently issues ultimatum over his Scotland future, writes Tom English.
Watch the goals from Saturday's Scottish Cup last-16 ties involving St Mirren and Motherwell, Ayr and St Johnstone, ICT and Livingston, and Falkirk and Hearts.
Part-time Clyde stunned Celtic on Roy Keane's debut in 2006, but what happened to the players involved in that famous Scottish Cup upset?
Preston striker Scott Sinclair tells Football Focus about how his trophy-laden spell at Celtic quickly unravelled when he went from scoring 60 goals to training with the reserves.
Edinburgh City's Marc Laird has gone from battling Brazilians at Manchester City to competing with Cove Rangers for the Scottish League Two title.
Those who were involved recall a remarkable Calcutta Cup meeting when a seemingly invincible England were undone by a Tony Stanger try that will live forever in the memory.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland