Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Dundee United

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faces a suspension sweat after his alleged stamp on Hamilton's Sam Woods, and will find out on Tuesday if he faces a Scottish FA charge for the challenge. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos believes he probably is "treated differently from other players" by referees in Scottish football, but accepts he must improve his self-control (Sky Sports)

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot vows to win over the Rugby Park fans who didn't want him to return to the club. (Daily Record)

The "mercurial" Odsonne Edouard is thriving with Leigh Griffiths as his strike partner after leading the line alone for much of the season, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (Times, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes the arrival of Venezuela international Ronald Hernandez is the start of an influx of foreign talent at Pittodrie after the club expanded their scouting network. (Daily Express, print edition)

Stephen Robinson - who claims his Motherwell side were "bullied all over the park" in the weekend defeat to Livingston, has warned his players they will lose their grip on third place if they continue to be outfought. (Daily Star, print edition)

Dundee United striker Osman Sow's season is over after he damaged his Achilles in a "freak injury" during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Arbroath. (Courier, print edition)