Jurgen Locadia: Brighton forward to join MLS side FC Cincinnati on loan

Jurgen Locadia scored four goals in 12 appearances at Hoffenheim

Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia is to join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan when the US transfer window opens on 12 February.

The Seagulls recalled the Dutchman from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on 31 January.

Cincinnati can sign him permanently after his loan ends on 5 July.

"We are excited to bring in a proven forward to strengthen our attacking abilities," said general manager Gerard Nijkamp.

"He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club."

Locadia joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14m in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place in the side.

He scored six goals in 43 appearances for the Seagulls before being loaned to Hoffenheim at the start of the season.

The Dutchman added: "I am looking forward to a new opportunity with FC Cincinnati.

"I want to try to help the team build new memories and be an important player for the team."

