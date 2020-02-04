Zamalek make U-turn over travelling to Qatar for African Super Cup

The 2019 Confederation Cup was Zamalek's first continental title in 16 years

Egyptian club, Zamalek has made a U-turn over its refusal to travel to Qatar to play Champions League holders Esperance of Tunisia in the upcoming African Super Cup.

The annual match brings together the winners of the African Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

In November Zamalek president Mortada Mansour re-iterated his club's refusal over playing the match in Qatar.

However the club's board has now voted to send a team for the game on 14 February, but Mansour has insisted he will not be travelling with the delegation to Qatar.

Egypt was one of the middle eastern nations that severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of destabilising the region.

Last year Caf decided that the Super Cup would be played in Qatar until 2021, rather than the tradition of the Champions League winners hosting the match.

Morocco's Raja Casablanca, the Confederation Cup holders, beat Esperance in last year's match in Qatar.