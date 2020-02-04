Jim Magilton wants to succeed Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager

Magilton has worked closely with Michael O'Neill in his role as IFA Elite Performance Director

Irish FA elite performance director Jim Magilton has indicated he would like to succeed Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager.

O'Neill was appointed Stoke City boss in November but will remain in charge of Northern Ireland until after the Euro 2020 play-offs in late March.

"If the opportunity comes up it is something I would be very interested in," said the former NI midfielder.

"To coach and manage at the highest level is still a big ambition of mine."

Among the other names being linked with the post are U21 manager Ian Baraclough, Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright and Linfield boss David Healy.

Magilton won 52 caps for Northern Ireland during a distinguished international playing career, scoring five goals.

The 50-year-old managed Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers in the Championship between 2006 and 2009 and also had a spell in Australia in charge of Melbourne Victory in 2012.

He was assistant to O'Neill at League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers but lost out to the present NI boss in a selection process to succeed Nigel Worthington in December 2011.

The former Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich player was in charge of the NI Under-21s from 2015 to 2017 and as part of his current role is overseeing the new NI Football Academy at Ulster University which is equipping the country's young footballers for cross-channel careers.

'A fantastic opportunity'

"I missed out last time but my CV has expanded and my experience increased since then. I have good experience from a playing and managing point of view and I would be greatly honoured to be Northern Ireland manager," argued Magilton.

"It's a fantastic opportunity and for the last six years I've been working with the IFA so the powers-that-be know exactly what I'm about and what I do.

"I've been around the senior set-up and all the underage teams so I know the players and the next group who are coming through, plus I know the Association inside out.

"Michael has put Northern Ireland back on the map and I'm sure there would be hundreds of managers in for the job.

"When a manager leaves who has been so successful the manager coming in is under pressure to recreate that but whoever takes over will be encouraged by the wonderful results that have been achieved over the last few years."

Northern Ireland are away to Bosnia & Herzegovina in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on 26 March, with the winner facing the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place at this summer's finals five days later.