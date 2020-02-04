Jack Hendry: Celtic defender faces surgery after injury at Melbourne City

Melbourne hope Jack Hendry (right) will return in the latter stages of the season

Celtic defender Jack Hendry is to have surgery on Tuesday after tearing his medial collateral ligament on loan at Melbourne City.

The Scotland international, 24, joined the Australian club last month and sustained the injury against Adelaide United on Saturday.

It was his second appearance for the A-League side.

Melbourne said scans on Monday revealed Hendry had "fully ruptured the ligament".

"The defender will go under the knife on Tuesday as he looks to complete his recovery at CFA Melbourne and make a return in the latter stages of the season," City added.

Hendry joined Celtic from Dundee in 2018 and has won three caps for his country.