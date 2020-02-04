Motherwell: Free agent striker Tony Watt trains with Fir Park club

Tony Watt moved to Bulgaria last summer after a season with St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Celtic Venue: Fir Park Date: Wednesday, 5 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Scotland and text updates on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Tony Watt is training with Motherwell, manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed.

But Robinson says there are no expectations from either side of it developing into anything further yet.

Well-travelled 26-year-old Watt is a free agent after ending a brief spell with CSKA Sofia for family reasons, having scored eight goals in 37 games for St Johnstone last season.

"Tony's a local boy, a very good footballer," Robinson said.

"We have just let him come in to train with us, use our facilities, with no real case of anybody wanting anything out of it at this stage."

Motherwell host Celtic on Wednesday and will hand a debut to deadline-day signing Rolando Aarons, the 24-year-old winger on loan from Newcastle.

"I think he can bring another bit of excitement, one against one he is very good," Robinson said.

"He is a boy whose career has stood still a little bit. He burst on to the scene very young, got a lot of plaudits, but he is now trying to take his career on an upward curve again and we are hoping we can do that for him because on first viewings of him close up, he has a lot of talent."