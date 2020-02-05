Callum Paterson: Cardiff City man wants Scotland striker role

Callum Paterson was injured in his last Scotland appearance against San Marino in March 2019

Callum Paterson believes his past record proves he is good enough to lead Scotland's attack in the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel next month.

The Cardiff City utility man has scored three goals in his last three games for the English Championship side.

Paterson, 25, has not won a Scotland cap since the 2-0 win over San Marino in March last year, two months before Steve Clarke's arrival as head coach.

"I'd like to play up front or as the 10," said Paterson.

"I've played there for Cardiff at the highest level. I'd like to play there again and hopefully I get the opportunity."

Paterson has turned out in a number of positions in his 12 Scotland appearances to date - filling in at right-back and starting up front - but has yet to score for his country.

However, he is hopeful his recent form can spark the interest of Clarke now that his injury problems are behind him.

"I haven't been available for the last few squads and I haven't been selected for the few before that," said Paterson. "But it's up to me to give it my all and hopefully get picked for the qualifiers.

"It's a massive goal for me. It's the pinnacle for me, playing for the national team. I'm pretty patriotic about it. I'd like to get back in that squad, especially for the massive games coming up. I'd love to be part of that and help get my country to a major final.

"The squad we've got, it's amazing on paper. We've just not gelled at the moment. We're getting there and results have shown that recently. If things go well, you never know, the team could be really good."

Time to 'rectify' England result

Paterson was just a few months short of his fourth birthday the last time Scotland were at a major finals in 1998.

Should they qualify for Euro 2020 - with victory at home to Israel and away to either Norway or Serbia - they would face Croatia and Czech Republic at Hampden in June, along with a trip to Wembley to take on England.

"I played against England at Wembley before and they absolutely destroyed us, it was 3-0 before I came on," Paterson said. "I'd like to be able to rectify that result. I won't be able to do it myself, especially against a team like that, but I'd like to get the opportunity to try.

"It's long overdue [Scotland reaching a major finals]. We've had some great squads in the past and unfortunately we've just missed out.

"My dad is always telling me he wants to see me playing in a major finals. He's proud of me and he's happy where I am at the moment, but a major tournament would be amazing for me."