BBC Alba to show SWPL opener between Celtic v Glasgow City

Celtic beat Glasgow City 4-1 in their last meeting in November

Celtic Women's opening game of the SWPL season with champions Glasgow City will be screened live on BBC Alba.

The K Park clash will launch the new league campaign on Friday, 21 February with a 19:30 kick-off.

Celtic have made wholesale changes in pre-season, appointing Spaniard Fran Alonso and signing a number of players on professional contracts.

"When the matches were announced, Celtic v Glasgow City was the stand-out fixture," said SWF's Fiona McIntyre.

Scott Booth's City have won the last 13 league titles and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face German giants Wolfsburg in March and April.

However, both Celtic and Rangers have moved to full-time football, while newly promoted Hearts have also increased investment in their side.

Celtic won the last meeting with Glasgow City 4-1 in November, which was City's first league defeat in three-and-a-half years.

The first competitive games of the new season take place this Sunday in the SWPL Cup.