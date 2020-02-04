Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea and England midfielder plays against Brentford B in friendly

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to Chelsea training in January and has not played under Frank Lampard yet

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to action after a long-term heel injury by playing for an hour in Chelsea's friendly against a Brentford B side.

The midfielder, 24, has not played competitively this season after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in a friendly in the United States in May.

Chelsea said he "will continue to build up his fitness in the coming weeks".

Loftus-Cheek has 10 England caps and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

He sustained the injury in Chelsea's 3-0 win over New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on 16 May, and subsequently missed the Europa League final and the Nations League finals.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League with 13 games to go and do not play again until they host Manchester United on Monday, 17 February.

They are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.