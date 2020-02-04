Hamburg to trial pyrotechnic use in Bundesliga 2 match

Hamburg fans let off flares before a match against Hertha Berlin

Hamburg are to trial allowing fans to use pyrotechnics legally at a game for the first time this weekend.

The Bundesliga 2 club have successfully applied to allow fans to set off 10 smoke devices before their home match with Karlsruher on Saturday.

Flares, fireworks and other pyrotechnics are banned at football grounds across Europe.

According to the Associated Press, Hamburg were fined more than £250,000 for breaching those rules last season.

The German FA (DFB) announced on Tuesday that the smoke cans will be let off as the teams arrive on the pitch before kick-off under the supervision of a specialist company in an area between the pitch and the north stand.

"The action is continuously monitored and monitored by a pyrotechnician on site," the DFB said. "Fire extinguishers and fire buckets will be available and the event will be monitored by the fire service on site.

"Future applications are still subject to individual review."