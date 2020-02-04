Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Dele Alli has "a chance" of featuring in Tottenham's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Southampton, says Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

England midfielder Alli was injured by a Raheem Sterling tackle during Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

He was able to play on before being replaced but Mourinho, who believes Sterling should have been sent off, said Alli could play against Saints.

"Dele Alli was very lucky," said the Spurs boss on Tuesday.

"Did Sterling want to injure him? I don't think so. I don't believe that.

"Respect to Sterling. But the intention doesn't count and what counts is the action. It's a red card."

Son Heung-min put Spurs 1-0 up at St Mary's on 25 January before substitute Sofiane Boufal's late equaliser forced a replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The winners of Wednesday's replay will host Norwich City in the fifth round.

Team news

New signing Steven Bergwijn, who scored on his Spurs debut against City, is ineligible for the tie while defender Ben Davies, who has not featured since 23 November, has returned to training after an ankle injury.

However, this tie has come too soon for Davies although he could feature for the eight-time FA Cup winners at Aston Villa on 16 February.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has made good progress from the hip injury he suffered in the original tie against Spurs but is unlikely to feature.

'I don't like replays'

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is unhappy the replay is eating into his side's winter break although he does not plan to follow the lead of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp opted to field a team of youngsters for his club's replay with Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

"It's not the best but we have to accept it," added Hasenhuttl. "For us it's not as hard as teams playing in the Champions League and continuing playing three games a week all season.

"My personal opinion is I'm not a friend of these replays, first because it minimises the chances of the smaller teams to maybe make these big miracles and go through to the next round.

"The second thing is the schedule. We were all accepting that we would have this replay in the winter break.

"Maybe next year we should think about if it is really necessary to make it exactly in this week."

Southampton, 13th in the Premier League table, do not play again after the replay until 15 February when Burnley are the visitors to St Mary's.

