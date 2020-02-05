Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Jamie Gillan

Leaders Celtic travel to third-place Motherwell in the pick of Wednesday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Title rivals Rangers host Hibernian, looking to avoid dropping points for the third time in four games.

Aberdeen are hopeful of closing the gap on third when they host St Johnstone, while bottom of the table Hamilton could move level on points with 10th-place St Mirren should they beat the Paisley men.

Second-bottom Hearts bid to make it six games unbeaten when they welcome Kilmarnock, while Livingston seek a sixth straight victory at a Ross County side winless in eight.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six of the fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)

Motherwell could hand a debut to on-loan Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons, but Charles Dunne, David Turnbull and Barry Maguire remain out.

Celtic's Jonny Hayes will be assessed before the game, while Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jozo Simunovic are back in contention.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have nothing to lose. We are a good side, we have to believe that."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's been a good response for the second half of the season. In terms of the goals we're scoring, we're scoring them from different places and we've been ruthless at times."

Did you know? Celtic have picked up 45 points from the last 48 on offer in the Scottish Premiership (P16 W15 D0 L1), with the only dropped points during this run coming against Rangers back in December (a 1-2 loss).

Rangers v Hibernian (19:45)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is set to return to Steven Gerrard's starting line-up, while Greg Stewart is also available. Florian Kamberi will not be allowed to face his parent club, while Greg Docherty is also unavailable to for Hibs for the same reason.

Hibernian will have Adam Jackson back from illness.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We're ready for Hibs. We're aware they are a good team but they are a side that in the last five weeks we've beaten quite comfortably. The players know what it takes."

Hibernian forward Marc McNulty: "The manager here, I played for him before, he has confidence in me and hopefully I can repay him. That was another big factor, he took me there and I love working with him and big Pottsy (John Potter)."

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last three league games against Hibernian by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (19:45)

Aberdeen have no fresh injuries. Craig Bryson has started light training this week.

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon has been ruled out with concussion. Isaiah Jones has joined the Saints squad following his loan move from Middlesbrough. Drey Wright, Liam Craig and Scott Tanser are all doubts.

Aberdeen defender Ronald Hernandez: "It would be nice to make my debut against St Johnstone. I am waiting for the opportunity. The coach has the final decision."

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart: "That's why you want to play in the Premiership, going to places like Pittodrie, better atmosphere, bigger crowds, better standard of football."

Did you know? St Johnstone have only lost twice in their last nine visits to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D3), avoiding defeat in their last two such meetings (W1 D1).

Hearts v Kilmarnock (19:45)

Michael Smith has resumed training for Hearts, but fellow full-back Aaron Hickey is less likely to return. Deadline-day signing Marcel Langer could get his first taste of action.

Kirk Broadfoot could make his first start for Kilmarnock since returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Hearts forward Liam Boyce: "I like playing with my back to goal, getting flicked balls and one touch round the corner, that's how I take advantage of defenders who expect you to hold it up and slow it down and get it wide.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "It's important that we go there and show that attitude that we can win the game, especially on the back of the win on Saturday."

Did you know? Hearts have lost each of their last three league matches against Kilmarnock without scoring a single goal.

Ross County v Livingston (19:45)

Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad. Callum Morris is working his way back from injury, while Ross Stewart and Michael Gardyne remain out with hamstring injuries.

Boss Gary Holt will assess his Livingston squad ahead of the trip to Dingwall. Dolly Menga, the Angolan forward who was recalled from a loan spell, has started back training this week.

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs: "It has been a difficult period but everybody is doing their best. Trying to get that confidence back is key. It's work hard, that's all we can do."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I think they [Ross County] play excellent football, they score goals and they are finding the little risks they are taking sometimes is not getting the rewards they are meriting."

Did you know? This will be only the third Scottish Premiership contest between Ross County and Livingston, with the Lions winning both of the first two while scoring exactly four goals in each victory.

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Forward Seifedin Chabbi, who signed on loan until the end of the season from Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep, is available for St Mirren.

Defender Jamie Hamilton is suspended for the visitors following his red card against Celtic, and will also miss the Motherwell game on 22 February. George Oakley is out, while Mickel Miller and Brian Easton are doubts.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "In this particular game, it's that old cliche, a six-pointer. If we go and win it we open up a six-point gap between us and Hamilton, if they come and win then it's game on again, they level up with us on points. So there is no need for us to remind the players or anyone else, how important this game is. It is huge."

Hamilton midfielder David Templeton: "Everyone is up for the fight and come Wednesday it is a massive game for us so hopefully we can start picking up points and get ourselves up the table to safety."

Did you know? St. Mirren are unbeaten in four league matches against Hamilton (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.