Irish Premiership: Blues beat Swifts to reclaim top spot as McMenamin-inspired Reds sink Carrick

McMenamin was the hat-trick hero as Cliftonville beat Carrick 3-1

Linfield came from a goal behind to beat Dungannon Swifts 2-1 and return to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Daniel Hughes fired the Swifts into the lead after 26 minutes but Linfield hit back with an Andrew Waterworth double.

In the night's other game, Conor McMenamin's hat-trick lifted 10-man Cliftonville to a 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers at Solitude.

The Reds stay fifth, four points adrift of Linfield after their first win in four league games.

Waterworth at the double as Blues go top

Evidently unimpressed with last week's defeat by Larne, David Healy made six changes to his Linfield side for Dungannon's second visit to Windsor Park in the space of three weeks.

However, having held the Blues to a surprise 0-0 draw in January, the Swifts threatened to go one better as Daniel Hughes finished off a well-worked move to silence the home fans.

Their lead was brutally short-lived, however, as Waterworth pounced on Ally Teggart's defensive error to level the score just eight seconds after the restart.

Kris Lindsay's side worked tirelessly and perhaps thought they had done enough to earn another point at the home of the champions, only for Waterworth to strike again after 64 minutes.

The veteran striker's looping header fooled Conor Byrne, the young Swifts goalkeeper, who left the ball having mistakenly thought it was heading wide, only for it to clip off the inside of the post and into the net.

Waterworth's double helped Linfield leapfrog Glentoran at the top of the table

The result sees Linfield leapfrog rivals Glentoran at the summit after bouncing back from last week's 3-1 defeat by Larne.

David Healy's Blues travel to face Warrenpoint Town on Saturday while Dungannon face a tough trip to north Belfast to face Cliftonville.

Ten-man Reds ease past Carrick

After three league defeats on the bounce, normal service was resumed at Solitude as Cliftonville breathed new life into their challenge with an eventful 3-1 win over Carrick.

McMenamin, back in the starting line-up following Thomas Maguire's injury, fired the Reds into a sixth-minute lead when he killed Conor McDermott's long pass with one touch before slotting the ball between Harry Doherty's legs.

Having dominated possession from the outset, Cliftonville's game plan was temporarily thrown into disarray with Bagnall's red card in the 28th-minute.

McMenamin poses with the match ball after inspiring Cliftonville's win over Carrick

The midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Jamie Robinson after appearing to kick out at Kyle Cherry after the Carrick midfielder had fallen to the ground with the ball between his legs having collided with Ronan Doherty.

However, any hope Carrick had of capitalising on their numerical advantage in the first half was soon crushed when McMenamin doubled his - and his side's - tally for the evening, sweeping the ball home after Joe Gormley had dispossessed Mark Surgenor.

But Carrick refused to lie down and were given a lifeline when Smith headed Lee Chapman's cross home on 69 minutes to set up a nerve-shredding final 20 minutes for the home supporters at Solitude.

Niall Currie's men would have found the equaliser, too, had it not been for Richard Brush's heroics in the Cliftonville goal, stretching to tip Chris Rodgers' towering header onto the crossbar.

As the visitors pushed for a leveller, McMenamin was given the chance to complete his hat-trick after his through ball caused confusion in the Carrick defence, leading to Harry Doherty's foul on Gormley.

Keeping his cool, the Cliftonville No.24 sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to wrap up a hard-fought win for the Reds.