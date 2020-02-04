Werder Bremen 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores again

Haaland has 32 goals in 26 goals this season

Erling Braut Haaland continued his remarkable scoring record for Borussia Dortmund but could not stop his side suffering a shock German Cup third-round defeat against Werder Bremen.

Teenager Haaland, 19, came on a substitute and scored his eighth goal in four games since signing in January.

He pulled Dortmund to 2-1 behind after Davie Selke and Leonardo Bittencourt struck in the first half for Werder.

Milot Rashica scored their third with Giovanni Reyna netting for Dortmund.

Both the away of side's goalscorers are sons of former Manchester City midfielders - Alf Inge Haaland and Claudio Reyna.