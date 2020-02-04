French Ligue 1
Nantes1PSG2

Nantes v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Nantes

  • 30Petric
  • 33Ruiz
  • 13Wagué
  • 20Girotto
  • 14TraoréBooked at 85mins
  • 11Abeid
  • 19TouréSubstituted forEmondat 66'minutes
  • 26Louza
  • 32Bamba
  • 17BlasSubstituted forBenavente Bristolat 90+1'minutes
  • 27Simon

Substitutes

  • 10Benavente Bristol
  • 16Olliero
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 21Krhin
  • 23Basila
  • 25Homawoo
  • 28Emond

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12MeunierBooked at 76mins
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 90mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 36mins
  • 11Di MaríaBooked at 90mins
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forParedesat 82'minutes
  • 18IcardiSubstituted forDraxlerat 78'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 33Kouassi
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home15
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Nantes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nantes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Booking

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Renaud Emond (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Renaud Emond (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrei Girotto with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Cristian Benavente Bristol replaces Ludovic Blas.

Booking

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Imran Louza (Nantes).

Attempt saved. Moses Simon (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.

Booking

Charles Traoré (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Imran Louza.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Imran Louza.

Attempt missed. Renaud Emond (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moses Simon.

Attempt blocked. Imran Louza (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Mauro Icardi.

Attempt missed. Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.

Booking

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Offside, Nantes. Moses Simon tries a through ball, but Abdoul Kader Bamba is caught offside.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Ludovic Blas (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Attempt saved. Imran Louza (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG23191359154458
2Marseille2212733021943
3Rennes2312472922740
4Lille2311482725237
5Montpellier229673026433
6Lyon2295835211432
7Reims228862115632
8Nice229583230232
9Monaco239593839-132
10Nantes23102112224-232
11Bordeaux228683024630
12Strasbourg2293102728-130
13Angers238692430-630
14Brest227782830-228
15Saint-Étienne2284102535-1028
16Metz226882229-726
17Dijon2266101924-524
18Amiens2247112441-1719
19Nîmes2246121936-1718
20Toulouse2234152147-2613
View full French Ligue 1 table

