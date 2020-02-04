Match ends, Nantes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Nantes v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Nantes
- 30Petric
- 33Ruiz
- 13Wagué
- 20Girotto
- 14TraoréBooked at 85mins
- 11Abeid
- 19TouréSubstituted forEmondat 66'minutes
- 26Louza
- 32Bamba
- 17BlasSubstituted forBenavente Bristolat 90+1'minutes
- 27Simon
Substitutes
- 10Benavente Bristol
- 16Olliero
- 18Moutoussamy
- 21Krhin
- 23Basila
- 25Homawoo
- 28Emond
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12MeunierBooked at 76mins
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 20KurzawaBooked at 90mins
- 27Gueye
- 6VerrattiBooked at 36mins
- 11Di MaríaBooked at 90mins
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forParedesat 82'minutes
- 18IcardiSubstituted forDraxlerat 78'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 23Draxler
- 25Bakker
- 33Kouassi
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nantes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Renaud Emond (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Renaud Emond (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrei Girotto with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Cristian Benavente Bristol replaces Ludovic Blas.
Booking
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Imran Louza (Nantes).
Attempt saved. Moses Simon (Nantes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.
Booking
Charles Traoré (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Imran Louza.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charles Traoré (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Imran Louza.
Attempt missed. Renaud Emond (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Moses Simon.
Attempt blocked. Imran Louza (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. Mehdi Abeid (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.
Booking
Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Offside, Nantes. Moses Simon tries a through ball, but Abdoul Kader Bamba is caught offside.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Ludovic Blas (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Attempt saved. Imran Louza (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.