Millwall v Fulham (Wed)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 20th Championship goal of the season in Saturday's win at Blackburn

Millwall manager Gary Rowett could give a debut to striker Mason Bennett, who joined on loan from Derby in January.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard is also in contention again, having not played since October because of a knee problem, while defender Alex Pearce is pushing for a recall.

Fulham are once again expected to be without defender Alfie Mawson, who is still struggling with a knee injury.

Southampton loanee Harrison Reed (calf) may also also miss out.

Match facts