Bristol City v Derby County (Wed)
- From the section Championship
Bristol City have striker Nahki Wells pushing to start as they look to bounce back from a loss to Birmingham City.
Defender Tomas Kalas is back in training after a hamstring injury and midfielder Adam Nagy is fit again, but Marley Watkins [calf] is out.
Derby County, on a run of five wins from seven games, could recall Max Lowe following a three-match ban.
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone is expected to miss out again because of a calf problem.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost just once in their last seven league games against Derby (W2 D4), though it was in this fixture last season at Ashton Gate.
- Derby have won three of their last five away league games against Bristol City (D1 L1), with those wins achieved under three different managers (Clough, Wassall, Lampard).
- Bristol City have lost their last two league matches played on Wednesday, conceding four goals in each defeat to West Brom (1-4) and Brentford (0-4).
- Following their 3-2 win at Swansea at the weekend, Derby are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since January 2018.
- Derby's Martyn Waghorn has been involved in three goals in his last two league games (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as he had in his previous 12 (3 goals).