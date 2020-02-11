Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (Wed)

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday have slipped into mid-table having won only once in the league so far in 2020

Luton boss Graeme Jones has an unchanged squad to choose from.

Midfielder Izzy Brown came off after an hour of Saturday's home defeat by Cardiff but Jones said he was only taken off as a precaution.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk may make changes after his side made it four games without a league win with a draw at Barnsley on Saturday.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo (groin) and defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could both return.

Match facts