Luton19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (Wed)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk
Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday have slipped into mid-table having won only once in the league so far in 2020
Luton boss Graeme Jones has an unchanged squad to choose from.

Midfielder Izzy Brown came off after an hour of Saturday's home defeat by Cardiff but Jones said he was only taken off as a precaution.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk may make changes after his side made it four games without a league win with a draw at Barnsley on Saturday.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo (groin) and defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could both return.

Match facts

  • Luton are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D3), though this is their first at Kenilworth Road since February 2007.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have faced Luton Town three times in all competitions since the start of last season, losing none of those games and conceding none (W2 D1).
  • Luton have lost more league games than any other side in the top four tiers of English football this season (21).
  • After a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship (W4 D2), Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their past eight in the competition (D2 L5).
  • Josh Windass scored on his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Barnsley last time out - he has not scored in consecutive league games since February 2019.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
