Stoke City v Preston North End (Wed)
- From the section Championship
Stoke City are likely to be unchanged at home to promotion-chasing Preston.
Striker Tyrese Campbell returned in Saturday's 3-1 win over Charlton after missing two games, but Julien Ngoy (illness). Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Stephen Ward (back) are still out.
Preston have no fresh injury worries following their 2-1 win at Wigan.
Defender Andrew Hughes started that game, but veteran Paul Gallagher was unused on the bench after also returning from a month-long injury lay-off.
North End start the night just nine points behind Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion, while Michael O'Neill's improving Stoke are 16 points worse off.
Match facts
- Stoke City have won just one of their last eight league games against Preston North End.
- After their 3-1 win at Deepdale in August, Preston are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.
- Stoke are unbeaten in their last six home league games - and are bidding for three straight wins at the bet365 Stadium for the first time since December 2018.
- Preston have won three of their last four league games, more than they had in their previous 11.
- Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored three goals in his last three league games, following a run of 14 without a goal.