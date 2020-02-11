Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City (Wed)
Huddersfield Town top scorer Karlan Grant should be available after missing Saturday's home win over QPR with a knock.
Midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) could feature in the squad for the first time since November, while Juninho Bacuna (dead leg) should also be available.
Cardiff City boss Neil Harris could name the same XI that started Saturday's win at struggling Luton.
Winger Albert Adomah made his debut in that game and should keep his place.
Match facts
- Huddersfield have won none of their past 11 league matches against Cardiff City (D4 L7) since a 1-0 win in January 2003.
- Three of the past five league meetings between Huddersfield and Cardiff at the John Smith's Stadium have ended goalless.
- Huddersfield have scored exactly two goals in their last three league games (W2 L1). They haven't scored 2+ goals in more consecutively since February 2017 (5).
- Cardiff have lost just one of their past 10 league games (W3 D6) and are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since March 2018.
- Cardiff's Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in six goals in his past eight league appearances against Huddersfield (5 goals, 1 assist).