Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City (Wed)

Neil Harris' Cardiff have not lost in the Championship since a 6-1 thumping at QPR on 1 January

Huddersfield Town top scorer Karlan Grant should be available after missing Saturday's home win over QPR with a knock.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) could feature in the squad for the first time since November, while Juninho Bacuna (dead leg) should also be available.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris could name the same XI that started Saturday's win at struggling Luton.

Winger Albert Adomah made his debut in that game and should keep his place.

Match facts