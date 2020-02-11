Championship
Reading20:00West Brom
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v West Bromwich Albion (Wed)

After facing Reading, West Brom's following three fixtures are against fellow promotion contenders Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Preston
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Reading may have right-back Andy Yiadom back for the visit of Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion after two months out with a knee injury.

But Chris Gunter suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Hull, while Matt Miazga (ankle) and Lucas Joao (hamstring) are also out.

New Albion signing Kamil Grosicki may push to start after 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win at Millwall.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is an option against his old club.

Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) played a half for Albion's under-23s on Monday, while it could be another three weeks before West Ham loan signing Grady Diangana (also hamstring) is considered - and likely summer departee Nathan Ferguson may not now feature again this season following knee surgery.

Albion have not won in all eight previous visits to the Madejski Stadium, but they had never beaten Millwall at the New Den before Sunday - and ended that poor record with a 2-0 away victory.

Match facts

  • Reading's last home defeat by West Bromwich Albion was a 2-0 loss at the Royals' old Elm Park home in January 1995.
  • Albion have only won three of their last 16 games against Reading in all competitions.
  • Following a run of four consecutive wins, Reading are winless in their last six Championship matches.
  • Albion are unbeaten in their last seven league games played on a Wednesday - since the 4-1 home defeat by Frank Lampard's Derby in October 2018.
  • Only the current bottom three in the Championship (Barnsley, Wigan and Luton) have won fewer home points in the division this season than Reading (20, out of a possible 45).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom311611455332259
2Leeds31167846291755
3Fulham31167846321455
4Nottm Forest31159743301354
5Brentford311651052252753
6Preston3114894536950
7Bristol City3114894543250
8Cardiff31111374343046
9Swansea31121093737046
10Millwall31111283837145
11Sheff Wed31128114134744
12Blackburn31128114338544
13Derby311110103841-343
14Hull31117134344-140
15Birmingham31117134048-840
16Reading31109123735239
17QPR31115154756-938
18Middlesbrough31812113240-836
19Huddersfield3198143748-1135
20Stoke31104173947-834
21Charlton3189144045-533
22Wigan3178162946-1729
23Barnsley31510163757-2025
24Luton3173213766-2924
