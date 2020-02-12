Women's Super League: Chelsea v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|14
|12
|0
|2
|35
|6
|29
|36
|2
|Chelsea Women
|13
|11
|2
|0
|42
|8
|34
|35
|3
|Arsenal Women
|14
|11
|0
|3
|37
|11
|26
|33
|4
|Man Utd Women
|12
|6
|1
|5
|20
|9
|11
|19
|5
|Everton Women
|12
|6
|0
|6
|17
|16
|1
|18
|6
|Reading Women
|13
|5
|3
|5
|19
|24
|-5
|18
|7
|Tottenham Women
|13
|5
|1
|7
|12
|22
|-10
|16
|8
|West Ham Women
|12
|4
|1
|7
|15
|30
|-15
|13
|9
|Brighton Women
|14
|3
|3
|8
|10
|28
|-18
|12
|10
|B'ham City Women
|11
|2
|1
|8
|5
|20
|-15
|7
|11
|Liverpool Women
|12
|1
|3
|8
|4
|13
|-9
|6
|12
|Bristol City Women
|12
|1
|3
|8
|8
|37
|-29
|6